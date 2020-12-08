KIRKSEY — Norman John Duddridge Jr.,70, passed away peacefully at home in Kirksey, surrounded by family on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Stormin’ Norm was a loving husband and father, friend to everyone he met, and a master blues guitarist. He was a musician’s musician, living and breathing for every note. His passion for music was rivaled only by his sense of humor! With one foot in the blues and the other in rock and roll, he was born on September 10, 1950, to Norman Sr. and Irene Duddridge. Norm grew up in Villa Park, Illinois, and attended Willowbrook High School. It was then that he met his first love — the guitar. His storied career in music includes countless rowdy nights making noise with the likes of Chicagoland legends: The Ikons, Condor, Lord Zipper, Take This, and Bluesmyth just to name a few. In 1974, he married his second love, Linda Giannini. Together, they raised 3 children/roadies — Minjah, Kimberly, and Christopher. Later in life, Norm battled several debilitating health conditions and upon retirement, Norm and Linda moved to the beautiful rolling hills of western Kentucky.
He is survived by wife Linda (nee Giannini), daughters Minjah (Perry) and Kimberly, son Christopher, grandson Miles, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Sr., mother Irene, and sister Linda.
Raise a glass and turn it up because heaven just got a little louder! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray KY 42071.
Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Mr. Normal Duddridge.
