BROOKPORT, Ill. — Norman Ellis, 87, of Brookport, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Baptist Health Paducah.

Norman was a chemical worker at Allied Chemical and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in West Paducah.

To send flowers to the family of Norman Ellis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 22
Graveside Service
Monday, May 22, 2023
1:00PM
Pell Cemetery
County Road 1700 E
Brookport, IL 62910
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In