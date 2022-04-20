Colonel Norman E. Aschenbrenner, 82, of Paducah passed away at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022. Norman attended the Salt and Light Community Church in Paducah. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree. His military career spanned 40 years of proud and dedicated service with the U.S. Army and National Guard during which he was awarded The Silver Star, several Bronze Stars, and The Purple Heart for gallantry and heroism in connection with military operations in Vietnam. He retired a full Colonel and his service throughout various conflicts and natural disasters brought him many medals, commendations, and letters of distinction. He was an avid sports fan, particularly of anything with Chicago in the name. Norman had a passion and skill for playing golf and became an Ace player making an elusive hole-in-one shot. He enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing, music and travels with his wife and family.
Survivors include his wife, Villa Sneed Aschenbrenner; two daughters, Tanya (Jon) Darlene Aschenbrenner-Manning, Franklin, North Carolina and Ginger Sue Aschenbrenner, Athens, Illinois; one son, Drew Allen Aschenbrenner, Springfield, Illinois; two step-daughters, Shannon (Randy) Overstreet, Paducah and Gail (Robert) Milliken, Alachua, Florida; two step-sons, Shane (Christy) Richardson and Shawn (Ana) Richardson, both of Marion, Illinois; one step-sister, Judy (Larry) Freel; two brothers, Garland “Chip” (Winnie) Aschenbrenner, Niles, Michigan, and Melvin (Debbie) Aschenbrenner, Troy, Michigan; one step-brother, Brian (Linda) Freeze; three grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
Preceding in death were his parents, Edward Frank Wilbur Aschenbrenner and Deah Darlene Enyart Aschenbrenner; two brothers, Keith Edward Aschenbrenner and James Leroy Aschenbrenner.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Inurnment will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
