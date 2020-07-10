MAYFIELD — Norma Louise Woodson, 88, of Mayfield, died 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the First Christian Church and a retired teacher from the Mayfield City School System after 30 years.
She is survived by several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother and parents, Fleet & Eloise English Woodson.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Robbins Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Jr. officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery Saturday at the service time.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite #401, Louisville, Ky 40205-3284.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
