BROOKPORT, Ill. — Norma Varvel, 66, of Brookport, died at 2:36 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Northside Church of God in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mrs. Varvel is survived by a son, Gary Varvel of Brookport; a granddaughter, Bethany Varvel of Metropolis; a great-grandson; two sisters, Peggy Fairfield and Annie Harris, both of Brookport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Lillian (Blomer) Burrus Jr.; her husband, Gary Varvel; a daughter, Mary Varvel; a sister; and three brothers.
Family visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Otterbein Cemetery in Pope County, with the Revs. Jeremy Beggs and Cornell Shackelford officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.