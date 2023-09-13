BENTON — Norma Sue Pickard Stephenson, 94, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
BENTON — Norma Sue Pickard Stephenson, 94, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
She was an educator in Marshall County, McCracken County, and Simpson County Schools.
Norma is survived by her children; Rick Stephenson, Louisville, Donna Cook, Louisville, Diane Barga, Benton, Terry Don Stephenson, Spartanburg, South Carolina; nine grandchildren, Chuck Stephenson, Tyler Cook, Justin Cook, Mackenzie Everly, Rachel Long, Stephen Barga, Adrienne Rawls, Meredith Stephenson, and Camille Stephenson; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Charles Don Stephenson. Her parents were Charles Quitman Pickard and Ova Lynch Hall Pickard.
Memorial donations may be made to the Marshall County Children’s Art Center, 1202 Elm Street, Benton, KY 42025.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Life Celebration Center of Filbeck-Cann, 1003 Poplar Street, Benton, KY 42025.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Life Celebration Center of Filbeck-Cann with Larry Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Fairdealing Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a message for the family visit filbeckandcann.com.
