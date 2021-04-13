Norma Roberts Adams, 86, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation in Metropolis, Illinois.
Born Thursday, June 14, 1934, in Benton, she was the daughter of the late Willie Floyd Roberts and the late Bessie (Stratton) Roberts.
She was a retired real estate agent working prior to retirement with Coldwell Banker Purchase Realty Group in Paducah, where she was a multimillion dollar producer for many years. She got hooked on real estate when she wrote her first offer on a napkin. She was smart, hardworking and had great customer service. Norma began her career with Joe C. Marshall Realty, a.k.a. Marshall Realty in Paducah. She was a Realtor in the Paducah area for over 20 years.
She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Adams Watson of Kevil. A special thanks to niece, Emily Sanders, husband Tim of Paducah; nephews, Jack Telle, wife Terri of Benton; and Larry Telle, wife Joy of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, William Edward Adams, III, daughter, Suzanne Adams, sisters, Emalene Telle, Patsy Humphreys and Peggy Roberts,
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the Benton Cemetery, Benton. Dustin Campbell will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service.
Collier Funeral Home, 211 West Fifth St. Benton, is handling the arrangements.
No public visitation is scheduled. Friends may call at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Benton Cemetery in Benton.
The family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Marshall County Exceptional Center, P.O. Box 423, Benton, KY 42025 or to Easter Seals West Kentucky, 801 N. 29th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.