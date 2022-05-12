GRAND RIVERS — Norma “Susie” Moore, 86, of Grand Rivers, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. She was a retired teacher with Caldwell County School System. Susie was a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Lynda Sherman, Hopkinsville; two sons, Dan Moore, Benton, and Mark Moore, Hampton; eight grandchildren, four step grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Muriel B. Moor; and her parents, Rice and Gertrude Parker Green.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Carl Nelson officiating. Burial to follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
