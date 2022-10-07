BENTON — Norma Lou Parrent Wilkins, 88, of Benton, passed from this life peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Born Oct. 14, 1933, in Lyon County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Parrent and the late Leora Cash Parrent Brooks. Due to the unexpected death of their father, Norma and her sister, Joyce, were raised by their aunt Rebecca and uncle Leslie Dorroh in Evansville, Indiana.

Service information

Oct 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 8, 2022
12:00PM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
2604 Tatumsville Road
Gilbertsville, KY 42044
Oct 7
Visitation
Friday, October 7, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
