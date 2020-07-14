CARLINVILLE, Ill. — Norma Lee Coursey Reynolds, age 78, of Carlinville, formerly of Metropolis, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Norma was born on August 13, 1941, at the Fisher’s Hospital in Metropolis, to Ernest and Irene Coursey. Norma loved growing up in Metropolis and helping out at her parents’ grocery store. She graduated from Metropolis High School in 1959. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University in 1963. She completed her Master’s Degree in Education from SIU in 1969. She always set her sights on what she wanted and worked hard to achieve her dreams. She enjoyed teaching school in her hometown. She was the Third Grade Teacher at Washington Elementary from 1964-1975. She was the Second Grade Teacher at Clark Elementary from 1975-1999. Norma was forced to retire early due to Rheumatoid Arthritis but she never stopped talking about her students.
Norma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charles Edward Reynolds, on April 6, 1968. To their union, a son was born in 1973, Justin Brian Reynolds. Norma was a faithful, loving companion to Charles and a doting, proud mother to Justin. She later gained the titles of Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, and Great Grandma.
Norma gave her heart to Jesus at a young age and held strong to His promises. She loved watching television preachers/teachers, studying her Bible, and listening to gospel music. But, her favorite, was hearing her own pride and joy preach and sing, her son, Justin. She recently began attending Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville. Before that, she attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Metropolis. Norma loved spending time with her family and invested so much into their lives. She especially liked to watch Emmalee Rose play outside. Her love of family and friends, her guidance, strong faith, and encouragement will be greatly missed by all who knew her!
Norma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Justin B. and Jacinda Reynolds; Her grandchildren: Justin Morgan Reynolds, Jonathan Reynolds, Jacqueline, and David Yingling; and her great-granddaughter, Emmalee Rose Yingling who was named after Norma and Norma’s own grandmother, Emma; her sister, Donna Coursey; brother-in-law, Vernon Reynolds; sister-in-law, Bernice Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Irene Coursey, her precious husband Charles Reynolds, her in-laws Arel and Zula Reynolds, her brother, Marvin Coursey, and several brothers/sisters-in-law.
Services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 605 Metropolis St. Metropolis, IL. Visitation will be from 5 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17th, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Frank E. Forthman and Rev. Dr. Justin B. Reynolds. Burial will follow at Massac Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Justin Morgan Reynolds, Jonathan Reynolds, David Yingling, Patrick McCoy, Jeff Gardner, and Kenny Forthman.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Metropolis or Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville. Heinz Funeral Home of Carlinville is in charge of the arrangements.
