Norma Lee Cavitt, 86, of Metropolis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 26, 2021 at her home in Paducah. She was born to Buddie and Florida (Baynes) Johnston.
Norma is survived by one daughter, Karen Tyree; one son, Timothy Cavitt; and one daughter, Kim Cavitt Cooper and husband, John Cooper; five grandchildren, Joseph Chad Cavitt and Nicole Lazarevic, Amber Ling and husband, Damion Ling, Justin Cavitt and wife, Jackie Cavitt, Zachary Cavitt, and John Carroll Cooper Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Jordan Jenson, Kaden Cavitt, JJ Tyree, Damion Ling, Lilly Cavitt, Greyson Cavitt, and Jackson Kitchen; two great-great-grandchildren, Calvin Jensen and Carter Jensen; two sisters, Cathy Darnell and Vickie Hall; two brothers, James Johnston and Phillip Johnston.
Mrs. Cavitt was preceded in death by her husband, Joe. P. Cavitt; her parents, Buddie and Florida (Baynes) Johnston; four sisters, Mary Hornback, Faye Draffen, Linda Pennington, Rhonda Peck; and three brothers, Loyd “Pee Wee” Johnston, Jerry Johnston, and Stevie Johnston; one nephew, Gerald Johnston; and one niece, Judith Patterson.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. David Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Metropolis.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
