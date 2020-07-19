Norma (Sunshine) Lain, 71, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a retired cook and homemaker and was a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.
She is survived by her daughters, Kenna Kingston of Paducah, Carra Vinegar of Paducah and Sara O’Shea of Crystal City, Missouri, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Carroll W Lain; and four siblings.
Friends may call at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with burial immediately following at Mount Kenton Cemetery. The Rev. Topper Council will officiate
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
