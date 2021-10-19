BROOKPORT, Ill. — Norma Jean Horntrop, 93, of Brookport, passed away at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Norma had been a telephone operator at GTE in Du Quoin, in the 1940s and 1950s and later worked as a receptionist for Dr. Perhai, Sarasota, Florida. She was a Pinckneyville High School graduate. Norma was a member of Eastern Star and a member of the Seven Mile Baptist Church in Metropolis.
She was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Maroa, the daughter of Truman E. and Hazel Irene (Bird) Kennedy.
She married Robert W. Horntrop on Jan. 19, 1951, in Piggott, Arkansas, and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2017.
She is survived by two nieces, Sandra Cox (Mike) of Statesville, North Carolina, and Allison Walker (Michael), of Petersburg, Illinois; two nephews — Randy Blanchard (Janet), of Riverton, Illinois, and Shane Blanchard (Sonya), of Lakeland, Florida; and special friend, Herman Lowell Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister-in-law, Ruth M. Blanchard.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin, Illinois, with Rev. Marvin Ballard officiating.
Those attending the service are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Seven Mile Baptist Church, 2513 Illinois 145 Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Seven Mile Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Friends may make memorials to Seven Mile Baptist Church or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
