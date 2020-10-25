Norma Jean Eaton, 92, joined the Lord and her heavenly loved ones on October 20, 2020.
She was born February 10, 1928, in Sistersville, West Virginia, to Arza Clayton Elder and Martha E. Elder.
Norma graduated cum laude from West Liberty State College in West Virginia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene. She then started working for the Jefferson County, Kentucky Board of Health. While working there, she served as a consultant to the University of Louisville as they established the first Dental Hygiene program in the state of Kentucky.
In 1956, she married Joseph S. Eaton III and they had three children; Joe, Beth and Laura. Along with her husband she worked to establish the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys Ranch Gilbertsville, Kentucky and later Perma-Staff and People Lease, which is still an active business today in Paducah, Kentucky. Norma loved boating, traveling, and being with her children, grand-children and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, David G. Elder and William H. Elder; and her husband, Joseph S. Eaton III. She is survived by her children, Joe Eaton IV (Marci), Beth Norton (Don), and Laura Eaton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Miriam Gibson (Andy), Quinn Eaton, Madison Hamilton (Noah), Kaiti Norton, Lauren Norton, Brandon Thurman (Haley), Cameron Thurman and great-grandson, (Brayson).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Dr. William H. Elder will officiate. To view the service, a link will be provided by accessing her obituary at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Entombment will follow the service at 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7700, Paducah, KY 42003.
