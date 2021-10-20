SPRINGVILLE, Tenn. — Norma J. Weatherford, 83, of Springville, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at AHC of Paris.
Norma retired after working 25 years as a lab technician at USEC in Paducah. She was a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and riding the golf cart around the neighborhood with her husband.
Born March 14, 1938, in Berkley, Kentucky, she was the daughter of late Charles B. Redden and the late Rachel Holder Redden.
She married March 11, 1968, to David Weatherford, who survives, of Springville.
Along with her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kimberly A. Rodriguez, of Springville; three sons, Billy (Susan) Griggs, Joey (Julie) Griggs, and Timmy (Sharon) Griggs, all of Paducah; two brothers, Charles Redden of Kentucky, and Tommy Redden of South Fulton; nine grandchildren, Kaylee Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez, Colby Griggs, Conner Griggs, Lexi Griggs, Logan Griggs, Ryan Griggs, Clint Griggs, and Clay Griggs; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jane Redden.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street, Paris, TN 38242. Her graveside service was held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at New Liberty Cemetery with Chad Kennedy officiated.
Burial followed in New Liberty Cemetery.
