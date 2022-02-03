Norma J. Deaton, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Providence Pointe of Paducah. She was born on Jan. 7, 1935, in Paducah, to the late Lonnie Glenn Walker and Geneva McNeill Walker. Norma was a long-time active member of Eastside Holiness Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Carson Wray, of Paducah; three sons, Keith Carson Deaton and wife, Andrea, of Zionsville, Indiana, William David Deaton and wife, Tracie, of Paducah, and Mike Deaton, of Paducah; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Houston Deaton; son, Terry Dale Carson; brother, Gailon Walker, and her parents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. Wayne Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eastside Holiness Church, 1233 Husbands Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
