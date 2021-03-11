Norma Jean Fitzgerald Hensley, 88, of Paducah, died at 8:53 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
She was a member of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church and was formerly employed as a sales clerk at Dollar General.
She is survived by three daughters, Jean, Althea and Kathy; two sons, Lorenzo and Jeffrey; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sheila and Sharon; two brothers, Michael and Milo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one son, one brother and four sisters. Her parents were Milton F. Fitzgerald Sr. and Carrie Ann Taylor Fitzgerald.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Alfred Anderson and Donna G. Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
