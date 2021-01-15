WICKLIFFE — Norma Lee Hargrove, 86, of Wickliffe, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City.
She was a server at the Holman House restaurant and a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Patti Creed of Lexington and Sonya Beckner of Benton; a son, Bruce Hargrove of La Center; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Hargrove; one sister; and one brother. Her parents were Jodie and Clara Nain.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Danny Orazine officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon until the service time at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
