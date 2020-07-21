GILBERTSVILLE — Norma Hall, 88, of Gilbertsville, died July 20, 2020, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. She was a retired clerk for Draffen’s and member of North Marshall Church of Christ.
Surviving are son, Rick Hall of Benton; daughters, Cathy Melton of Calvert City and Shari Zaccaro of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Tommy Harper of Sharpe; sister, Effie Mae Arant of Sharpe; seven grandchildren, Paul Melton, Kent Melton, Kristie Rudolph, Becky Aarvig, Jennifer Showers, Leah Plummer, Jon Mark Zaccaro; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tolbert and Eula (Dunn) Harper; husband, Mark Edward Hall; daughter, Lisa Burkeen; and son-in-law, Ronnie Burkeen.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Provine Cemetery, Benton.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
