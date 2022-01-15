Norma Jean Petty Gill, 88, of Cunningham, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Gill Gray, of Louisville; her son, Gary Lee Gill, of Bardwell; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tony Vincent Gill; one sister; and three brothers. Her parents were Leonard Vinson and Ethel May Moore Petty.
Funeral services for will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Jonathan Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Old Palestine Cemetery in Cunningham.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Old Palestine Cemetery Fund, in care of First Kentucky Bank: PO Box 367, Mayfield, KY 42066.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
