Norma Don Vance, 96, of Paducah, died Feb. 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Born March 1, 1925 in Paducah, she was the youngest child of Elva Parker Clark and Lexie Freeman Clark.
Norma Don was active and energetic until late in life when, to her great frustration, illness began to limit her activity. She enjoyed working in her yard, shopping and talking on the phone to her family and friends. Among the places she worked through the years were Southern Textile, CTS , Shelton Metrology, the Department of Unemployment Services. In retirement she enjoyed working at Heavenly Ham.
Kind and helpful, Norma Don never met a stranger. Her heart for service was demonstrated during many years as a volunteer in the Surgery Waiting Room at Baptist Health Paducah where she helped families during times of stress. And, day or night, when a friend or family member needed care or support, she was the first one to be at their side.
She was a Christian who loved going to church and loved her church family. She was a long-time member of Clements Street Church of Christ and, more recently, Central Church of Christ. One of her family’s precious memories will be of “Granny” sitting at the computer singing along during virtual church services.
Norma Don was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lester E. Vance; and her beloved grandson, Jon Michael Vance. Also predeceasing her were her sister, Elizabeth Clark Atherton; and brother, James Edward (Buddy) Clark. She is survived by daughters, Connie Malone and husband Mike, Janis Taylor and husband Richard, and Kathy Vance; granddaughter, Hannah Taylor Ratliff and husband Derek; as well as her loving but neurotic cat, Sissy. Also surviving are niece, Brenda Moore; nephews, Jim Atherton, Doug Atherton and Dick Siegel; along with grandnieces and special grandnephew, Michael Shan Clark.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 16, 2022 at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is assisting.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Jon Michael Vance Memorial Scholarship Fund at Paducah Junior College, Inc., New Pathways for Children, Mercy Health-Hospice or the charity of your choice.
