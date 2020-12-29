Norma Criswell

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Norma Ruth Hartle Criswell, 91, of Cape Girardeau, died December 25, 2020, at Mills Health and Rehab Center in Mayfield.
She was born April 30, 1929. She was the daughter of Fred A. and Lucille Hartle, both deceased, and the sister of John Fred Hartle of Paducah.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Via Sharber (John) of Franklin, Tennessee. She married her first husband, Thomas A. Via, now deceased, on June 12, 1949. On June 20, 1990, she married Harold Dean Criswell of Mayfield.
Ruth was employed by Driver Motor Company in Mayfield for 42 years as an office administrator. In addition, she worked for Mayfield First United Methodist Church for two years as treasurer, taught Sunday school and was a member since 1950. She was also a member of the Mayfield American Legion Post 26 Auxiliary and served multiple terms as president.
She loved playing golf with her girlfriends. Her homes were always decorated beautifully as her natural eye for interior design was on display. She also loved to travel with friends and with her daughter and son-in-law, especially to Williamsburg, Virginia. And she was an excellent cook, seamstress and gardener. Ruth’s favorite four-legged friend was her beautiful white cat, Samantha, who was by her side and in her lap for twenty years.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday December 30, 2020 at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah. Rev. Joey Reed will officiate. No visitation is scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Mayfield First United Methodist Church or to your local pet shelter.
