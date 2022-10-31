Norma C. Word, of Paducah, quietly passed away early on Oct. 30, 2022, the Feast of Christ the King, at her home. Mrs. Word, a proud cradle Catholic and a lifelong resident of Paducah, was born in 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Cissell. After attending St. Mary’s Academy for several years, she took off from school in order to devote herself to her parents and younger siblings. In 1951, she married the late William Joyce Word. Over the course of their 67 year marriage, she helped him balance the books for his Tom’s Snack Foods distribution route.
A long-time member of St. Francis de Sales Church and once the president of their chapter of the Legion of Mary, she devoted much of her time that wasn’t already given to duties around the home to works of charity. She was also devoted to the Rosary, praying it daily, and to the Holy Souls in Purgatory. Having constantly struggled with many illnesses over her long life of 91 years, she taught her family and friends many lessons in perseverance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her two brothers, John and Sonny, all of Paducah. She is survived by her two children, Michael Word (Peggy) and Mickey Ellis, both of Paducah; four grandchildren, Anna Michae Culp (Joshua), of Paducah, Kelly McMahon (Alec), of Nashville, Tennessee, Noah Ellis, and Mary-Kate Ellis, both of Paducah; one brother, Bob Cissell, of Birmingham, Alabama; one sister, Brenda Dahl (Joseph), of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.
The family sends a heartfelt “thank-you” to all those who helped her in her last days, particularly Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation, Mercy Home Health Care, and Mercy Hospice.
Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Church, followed by a 12:05 p.m. funeral officiated by Revs. Brian Johnson and Gary Clark. Burial will be immediately following at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate); or Mater Dei Seminary, 7745 Military Ave, Omaha, NE 68134 (www.materdeiseminary.org), where her grandson is in attendance, studying for the priesthood.
