Norma C. Word, of Paducah, quietly passed away early on Oct. 30, 2022, the Feast of Christ the King, at her home. Mrs. Word, a proud cradle Catholic and a lifelong resident of Paducah, was born in 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Cissell. After attending St. Mary’s Academy for several years, she took off from school in order to devote herself to her parents and younger siblings. In 1951, she married the late William Joyce Word. Over the course of their 67 year marriage, she helped him balance the books for his Tom’s Snack Foods distribution route.

A long-time member of St. Francis de Sales Church and once the president of their chapter of the Legion of Mary, she devoted much of her time that wasn’t already given to duties around the home to works of charity. She was also devoted to the Rosary, praying it daily, and to the Holy Souls in Purgatory. Having constantly struggled with many illnesses over her long life of 91 years, she taught her family and friends many lessons in perseverance.

