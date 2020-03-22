Noriko Aoki “Candy” Foreman died on February 2, 2020.
Noriko was born on December 15, 1928, in Manazuru, Japan to Soukichi and Nobu Aoki. She was a middle sibling with 5 sisters and 1 brother. Noriko was known by her peers and family as kind, energetic, adventurous, talented, bold, and giving. After high school, she attended college. However, she was unable to complete her education due to the devastation brought to her home country by World War II. After the war, she met and married Robert W. Foreman who was stationed in Yokohama, Japan as a United States Army Captain (later promoted to Major). They married in 1953 and were relocated to Gotemba, Japan and then Kittery, Maine. Their first 2 daughters, Patricia Florence Moser and Bette Foreman Rice were born in Maine. After discharge from the army, they relocated to his hometown of Metropolis, Illinois. Their third daughter, Nancy Foreman Wojciechowski, was born.
Noriko’s American name was Candy, given to her by her husband. Everyone in Metropolis knew and loved Candy. She was active in the First United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School when her children were young, serving on committees and participating in the Fidelis Sunday School class. Candy could sew anything. She made most of the clothes for her girls and herself. This included maxi coats, pillbox hats, homecoming and prom dresses, and cheerleading outfits. She volunteered for most of her girls’ activities, including Girl Scouts, PTA, and room parent. When her girls left for college she worked in the local florist shops creating beautiful arrangements, wedding flowers, and high school dance corsages and boutonnieres.
Her husband passed away in 1981. In 1986 she moved to Eugene, OR to join her girls and their families who were in Lake Oswego and Eugene. She spent the next 34 years doting on her 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her first granddaughter gave her the name Mema, which became her name in Oregon. Soon after arriving in Oregon she started to travel and visited almost every country. She took close to 50 cruises, including taking her family to the Caribbean to celebrate both her 75th and 80th birthdays. Candy was outgoing and social with a genuine passion for people and a warm smile on her face. She enjoyed entertaining and helping her daughters entertain, always cooking delicious meals and arranging impressive floral centerpieces.
Candy moved into the Waterford Grand Assisted Living Facility in 2016. The staff and incredible caregivers became an extension of her family. She remained the loving matriarch of her family, welcoming continual visits until she passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 91.
Noriko/Candy/Mema is survived by her daughters and their spouses: Patsy and Bob Moser, Bette and Sparky Rice, and Nancy and Bruce Wojciechowski. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lindsey Hargrove, Amber Kinney, Whitney Hilliard, Justin Wojciechowski, Ally Wojciechowski, and Nori Rice, along with their spouses and 7 great-grandchildren (with an 8th on the way). Her family was her greatest accomplishment and joy, and through them, her energy and legacy will live on.
There was a celebration of life for Noriko on Sunday, March 8 at the First United Methodist Church in Eugene. Interment will be held in Metropolis at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society West Region for breast cancer research at 2350 Oakmont Way Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401.
