METROPOLIS, Ill. — Nora Lilly Worthen, 85, of Metropolis passed away on April 5, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1934, at Temple Hill, Illinois, to Arthur and Lucille (Weaver) Johnson. She married Cecil Darrell Worthen on December 12, 1953. He preceded her in death.
Nora was a retired LPN. She worked at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. In addition to being a nurse, she was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, Moose Lodge, VFW, and AmVets in Metropolis for many years. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed crocheting, painting and camping with her husband Cecil, their children and many family members over the years.
Nora is survived by two daughters, Tina (Randy) Serles of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Kathy (Gary Kim) Pennington of Cisne; three sons, Ardell “Buck” Worthen of Wagner, OK, Don (Tammy) Worthen of Metropolis, and Danny Worthen of Colorado; 8 grandchildren, Jaclyn Strickland (Marcus Mosberger) of Wayne City, IL, Joshua Pennington of Cisne, IL, Melissa (Michael) Parker and Cheryl (Desmond) Patton of Bullhead City, Arizona, Randy (Amy) Serles of Tallahassee, Florida, Tim (Dawn Glidewell) Worthen of Pekin, Illinois, Nikata and Bryanna Worthen of Kentucky; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha Norris) Patton, Allysen Patton, Cody (Jessica Ben) Parker, Kimberlyn, and Korbin Strickland, Ann and Troy Mosberger, Olivia and Jackson Serles, Nadiya and Lilliyonna Worthen; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Nova and James Patton, Zoe and Jordan Parker; one step-sister; three sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Dorothy “Doe” Worthen; two brothers, Lloyd and Charles Johnson; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
In order to comply with recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions, a graveside service will be held at a later date in Metropolis.
Memorial donations may be made to any of the organizations that Nora was involved in. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
