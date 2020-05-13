HARDINSBURG — Nona Mae Duncan, age 95 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Gilbertsville, on June 2, 1924, the last of the 10 remaining children of Henry and Cora Sledd. She graduated from Benton High School, then moved to Detroit, MI for work. This is where she met her husband, George. Upon the birth of their daughter, they moved to Kentucky to be near family. They lived near Mayfield, until her retirement as a bookkeeper from Mayfield Printing Company in 1986 and then moved to Hardinsburg to be near their daughter.
Nona was a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. She was also a member of the day group of Woman on Mission. She loved the Lord and her church family. She volunteered at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab for many years and was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year in 2008. Nona enjoyed doing a variety of needlework, piecing quilts, gardening and reading. She loved her family fiercely and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. When she was able, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their favorite activities. She was an excellent cook, often treating the neighborhood children to snickerdoodle cookies.
Nona is survived by her daughter, Sheila Macy and her husband Rodney of Hardinsburg, grandchildren, Dr. Brian Macy and his wife Gretchen of Bowling Green, and Lauren Taul and her husband Joel of Falls of Rough; Great-grandchildren, Jay and Emma Macy, Preston, Lucy, Trevor and Parker Taul.
Private graveside services will be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hardinsburg Baptist Church Building Fund or Gideons International.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.