BENTON — Noma Dean O’Bryan, 86, of Benton, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.

She is survived by her sons, Randy O’Bryan of Benton, Tim O’Bryan of Hardin, Jeff O’Bryan of Benton; daughter, Deedra O’Bryan of Murray; brother, C.W. Nimmo of Benton; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis O’Bryan. Her parents were Elivis Nimmo and Della Mae (Egner) Nimmo.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Clark officiating.

Interment will be in Hamlet Cemetery, Benton.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.

