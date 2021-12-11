Noel Benton Gatliff, 71, of Paducah, died at 10:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center. Noel was born in Richmond, Kentucky on March 30, 1950 to the late Noel Benton Gatliff and June Miller Gatliff. Noel grew up attending Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah. Noel was a 1968 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a 1974 graduate of Texas A&M with a degree in architecture, and worked as an industrial architect in Houston for 40 years. He was an avid Aggie fan and enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and being outdoors
Survivors include one daughter, Veronica (Brian) Mitchell ,of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; two sons, Benjamin Gatliff and Alexander Gatliff, both, of Houston, Texas; one sister, Deitra King, of Benton, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Brittaney (Chris) Bird, Hannah Mitchell and Sofii Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Mallory Bird and Emelene Bird; two nephews, David (Mandy) King and Jon (Katie) King.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel Benton Gatliff and June Miller Gatliff; one brother-in-law, Daniel King.
Graveside services will be at noon Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel with Clarence Trent officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. at 11:30 a.m. until noon at the cemetery
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to The Gideons International, Paducah East Camp, P.O. Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002 or to the Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.