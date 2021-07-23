MAYFIELD — Noble McGuire, 76, of Mayfield passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member of Northside Church of Christ, a 1963 graduate of Wingo High School, a 1965 graduate of IBM, and a retired shift foreman for 31 years at General Tire.
Mr. McGuire is survived by his daughter, Robin McGuire of Mayfield; and one sister, Faye McGuire (David) Brown of Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Cash McGuire; three sisters, Marjorie McGuire Snow, Lanelle McGuire Curvin and Charlene McGuire Reed; and his parents, Charlie and Daythel Enoch McGuire.
Funeral services for Mr. Noble McGuire will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Jerry Mayes, Joe David Brown and Robin McGuire will officiate. Interment will follow at Little Obion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe David Brown, Scott Brown, Kyle Burge, Mike Fulcher, Johnny Jackson, Robin McGuire, James Stovall and Danny Waggoner. Honorary pallbearers will be David Brown, Joe Dodson, Larry Green, Jimmy Jackson, Paul Owens and Kent Youngblood.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
