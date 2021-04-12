EDDYVILLE — Nina Loretta (Pat) Koon Rogers, 86, of Eddyville, died at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home in Old Eddyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Curtis Rogers; parents, Elzie Koon and Edith Orr Koon; and one son, Curt Rogers.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Rogers and wife Kelly of Paducah, Jeff Rogers and wife Pam of Benton; five grandchildren, Ginger Ames and husband Kenny of Kuttawa, Tahney Williams and husband Jamie of Confederate, Ty Rogers and wife Mandy of Louisville, Jeremy Morehead of Calvert City, Heather Watkins and husband Travis of Symsonia; seven great grandchildren McKenzie Eubanks and husband Denim of Confederate, Macey Ames of Kuttawa, Kayleigh Rogers of Louisville, Logan Williams of Confederate, Cooper Williams of Confederate, Barrett Watkins of Symsonia, Kate Watkins of Symsonia; and niece and caregivers, Shirrell and Charlie Ramey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Dunn’s Funeral Home with Jeff Rogers officiating and burial to immediately follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.