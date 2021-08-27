Nina Bell Hill, 87, of Paducah, died at 12:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete Clark and Frances Eugenia Reeves Clark, twin sons, three brothers and one grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Tibzell Hill Jr., of Paducah; three daughters, Barbara Childress of Hopkinsville, Kippy Thomas of Paducah, and Nicole Parker of Clarksville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Clark of Paducah, R. L. Clark of Texas, and Cornelius Clark, Sr. of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Ninth Street Church of Christ with Mark Rowe officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday at the church from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
