Nina F. Hughes, 81, of Paducah passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Hughes was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by three daughters, Vicki Hunt of Paducah, Lisa Hopkins of Ledbetter, Tina Hughes of Ledbetter; one brother, Don T. Wilson of Sharpe; one sister, Nancy Shepherd of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Dustin Roberts, Bree Snow, Amanda Hunt, Brooke Abrahim, Blake Colson, Jarrett Hughes, Santana Cazares; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Daniel Hughes; father, Juit Owens; mother, Geneva (Webb) Wilson; two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
