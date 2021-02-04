Niles Kimberly Arington, 67, formerly of Wickliffe, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the home of a friend in Tucson, Arizona, following a long battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Niles (Kim) was born in Cairo, Illinois, on Dec. 8, 1953, to the late Charles William Sr. and Patricia Raines Arington. Niles was a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School, Class of 1972.
Niles is survived by two sisters, Pat Arington of Blandville and Mary Lovelace of Wickliffe; five brothers, Glen F. Arington of Blandville, Ron Arington of Las Vegas, Nevada, Gerard Arington of Evansville, Indiana, Phil Arington of St. Louis, Missouri, and Anthony Shane Arington of Blandville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Niles was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah Arington, his parents, his sister, Charlotte Ann; and his brother, Charles William Arington Jr. all of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Niles Arington to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital — 2662 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The American Cancer Society — 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Desert Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Tucson, Arizona is in charge of arrangements.
