Nicky Dunn, 69, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Arkansas.
Mr. Dunn was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where he had run sound for many years. He was a retired owner of Telephone Service Company (TESCO Solutions) which is a family business based in Paducah and services the Tri-State Region since 1985.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucille “Lucy” Bailey Dunn; two sons, Jason Dunn of Paducah and Adam Dunn and wife, Mandy of Paducah; six grandchildren, Josie, Chloe, Sawyer, Lucy, Finnley and Rymon; a brother, Danny Dunn, a sister-in-law Cecilia Dunn of Murray; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Gene Dunn. His parents were William and Falay McClure Dunn.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour of noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the Dunn family of your love and support.
To send a hug from home, leave a message or light a candle of remembrance please go to www.milnerandorr.com.
