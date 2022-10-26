Nick Coovert, 66, of Reidland, passed away at 7:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah after a short illness.

Nick was a lively, loving, caring soul that faced life head-on. He was a true renaissance man and jack of all trades. He never met a challenge he couldn’t undertake. Nick had an entrepreneurial mind and owned several businesses in and around Paducah throughout his lifetime. Many will recall his master talent at arranging flowers at The Flower Gallery or Blanche Rottering’s Florist. Along with these businesses he also owned Driver’s Grocery & Deli and Toucan’s Restaurant and Bar. Later in life, Nick changed courses and he used his compassionate heart to administer help and heal others. It was at that time he returned to school and obtained his degree to be a Registered Nurse. He would end up retiring from nursing, but only after caring for so many in need. Nick loved cooking, decorating for the holidays, and long rides on his golf cart.

