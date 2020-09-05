BENTON — Nicholas “Nicky” Kinsey, 73, of Benton, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton, a veteran of the U.S. Army and owner of Kinsey Oil Company.
Surviving are a brother, Ted Kinsey of Benton; and two sisters, Paula Austin and Patricia Cothran, both of Benton.
A graveside service will take place today, September 5, 2020, at Benton Cemetery with the Rev. Don Wilson officiating.
No public visitation is scheduled.
