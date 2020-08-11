MAYFIELD — Neva Ruth McAlister, 99, of Graves County, died 9:10 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church; She was a Homemaker, and had worked during WWII as a Riveter on Airplanes.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Harlan) Parchman of Hickory; her son, Benny (Kathy) McAlister of Chesterton, Indiana; her seven grandchildren, Janice McAlister Klaiber, Karen McAlister Wright, Anthony Parchman, Trisha Saxon Zickmund, Rhonda Parchman Nesler, Shane Saxon, and Nathan Parchman; 12 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George McAlister; her two brothers, Elvis Peeples and Lois Peeples; and her parents, Monroe & Eren Counsel Peeples.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Robert Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Beauregard Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
