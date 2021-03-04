Nettie George Bennett Trice, 91, of Paducah, died at 8:55 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ in Metropolis, Illinois, and was previously a home health worker.
She is survived by three daughters, Rozela Teague and Lena Teague, both of Paducah, and Ella O’Neal of Knightdale, North Carolina; two sons, James Trice and Alan Trice, both of Paducah; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wallace Trice Sr.; five brothers; and three sisters. Her parents were Eddie Thomas Bennett and Rhoda Grace Bennett.
Private services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Mark Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
A walk-thru visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
