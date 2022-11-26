Nettie Ruth Bingham, 93, of Paducah, passed away Nov. 25, 2022, in Lexington.
The Glasgow native was the daughter of William P. and Bessie S. Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Bingham, two sisters, and three brothers. She retired from the Paducah Board of Education in 1994 after 26 years of service. Following retirement, she volunteered at the Paducah Quilt Museum for over 25 years and joined the Paducah Garden Club. She was a life-long dedicated member of First Christian Church where she was actively involved until her late 80’s. She served as an elder, a deacon, children’s Sunday School teacher, President of the Christian Women’s Fellowship, and President and member of the Fanny Jones CWF group. She faithfully supported the Red Cross Blood drive and worked in the kitchen making countless meals for church fellowships. She was devoted to her church, family, and the many friends who blessed her life, especially those friendships developed during the 63 years she lived in Paducah.
