MURRAY — Nemo Jackson, 100, of Murray, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
She was a homemaker and member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Jackson; parents Edard Marshall Norsworthy and Pauline Matheny Norsworthy.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Garrison of Murray; son, William Jackson of Morganfield; grandsons, Mark Mohler and Matthew Mohler; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Mohler and Rev. Brandon Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
