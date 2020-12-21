BENTON — Nelvin C. Angle, 65, of Benton, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was the owner of Super Rooter company and of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his wife, Donna York Angle of Benton; a son, Cody Angle of Benton; two sisters, Jane Howard of Calvert City and Madeline Angle of Benton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Hettie Pauline Lampley Angle.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
Internment will follow in the Fooks Cemetery.
