Nelson E. Young, 84, of Paducah, passed away March 27, 2023 at his home.
Born in Taylorville, Illinois, on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1938, to Sterling and Roberta Young, Nelson grew up working on the family farm.
He graduated from Taylorville High School in 1956. While still a junior in high school, he started working at the John Green Department Store and quickly became their top salesman. He was so successful at sales, he soon became store manager and later relocated to various towns, opening 10 new store locations before coming to Paducah in 1960.
In 1967, Nelson was discharged from the Army where he had served with the armored 23rd artillery tank battalion for six years and attained the rank of E6 Supply Sergeant. He also attained expert rifle marksman status.
After honorable discharge from service, Nelson went to work as manager of Jules Men’s & Boy’s Shop and The Trad Shop in Paducah.
In 1974, the desire to be his own boss became overwhelming and he bought Paducah Beauty School, which he thoroughly enjoyed, until he retired and closed it in Sept. 2020.
Nelson held a commercial airplane pilot license, with single and multi-engine land instrument ratings, and often flew trips for the Paducah airport.
He enjoyed boating, taking family and friends out on the river to the sandbar for a day of cooking out and having fun in the sun.
An avid Kentucky Wildcats fan, he often hosted get-togethers with friends to enjoy the games.
He also enjoyed getting up before the crack of dawn to be in the goose pit before the geese started flying and with his marksmanship rating, he didn’t miss many.
His real hobby, though, was playing golf and taking his clubs on vacation, whether it be by car or plane, and playing courses all over the US.
While golf was his hobby, his passion was sitting in his outdoor swing on his covered patio enjoying nature and his neighbors as they passed by. Being of the Presbyterian faith, the swing is where he often spoke with his Lord.
Nelson never met a stranger and has been a comfort to many along the way. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Horning, and shared 42 years of happiness with her before going home to his heavenly father. He also leaves behind his daughter, Holly and her husband, Jimmie O’Donley of Paducah; his grandson, Preston O’Donley of Paducah; his sister, Judy Smith of Taylorville, Illinois; and nephews, Eric Edwards, Britt Edwards and Ryan Edwards and their families.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023; at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. David Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Crittenden County. Serving as pallbearers will be Preston O’Donley, Ryan Edwards, Russell Langston, Thomas Garner, Matthew Garner, and Nate Riley.
Visitation will begin at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bright Life Farms, 10200 Farmersville Road, Princeton, KY 42445.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
