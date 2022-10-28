Nelma Dean King, 94, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Providence Pointe.

Nelma formerly worked at the Florsheim Shoe Factory and was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Service information

Oct 30
Visitation
Sunday, October 30, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Oct 31
Visitation
Monday, October 31, 2022
8:30AM-10:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Oct 31
Funeral Service
Monday, October 31, 2022
10:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
