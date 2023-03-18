WICKLIFFE — Nelline Giles, 84, of Wickliffe, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Giles was born in Ballard County on April 16, 1938, to the late Jack and Daisy Hall. She was a retired waitress and former deputy jailer, along with her mother, while her father was Ballard County Jailer. She was appointed again, along with her sister, Jean Brown, to serve under her brother-in-law, Tom Brown, after he was also appointed Ballard County Jailer. Nelline was a member of Anchor of Hope Church and she loved cooking for others, fishing, and spending time with family and grandchildren. Her favorite past time was sitting on her porch, drinking her coffee, and tending to her flowers.
Nelline is survived by three daughters, Faye Smith of Wickliffe, Renee Anderson (Kenneth) of Kirbyton, and Sabrena McAfee of Wickliffe; one brother, Donnie Hall (Judy) of Wickliffe; two stepdaughters, Anna Garrison of Wickliffe and Lois Sams of Cairo, Illinois; and seven grandchildren, Rick Jenkins (Angela) of Wickliffe, Kayla McCulley of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Taylor Edging of Wickliffe, Cody Hoskins (Chelsea) of Kansas City, Missouri, Jimmy Hoskins (Courtney) Kansas City, Kansas, Blake Anderson of Kirbyton, Zack McAfee (Payton Sullenger).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Giles; her parents; one son, Jimmy Eugene Edging; one stepson, Teddy Edging; four sisters, Marie Craven, Nancy Davis, Jean Brown and Christine Hatley; and one brother, Jackie Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Joel Harper officiating. Burial will follow at LaCenter Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. service time Monday, March 20, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.