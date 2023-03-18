WICKLIFFE — Nelline Giles, 84, of Wickliffe, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

Mrs. Giles was born in Ballard County on April 16, 1938, to the late Jack and Daisy Hall. She was a retired waitress and former deputy jailer, along with her mother, while her father was Ballard County Jailer. She was appointed again, along with her sister, Jean Brown, to serve under her brother-in-law, Tom Brown, after he was also appointed Ballard County Jailer. Nelline was a member of Anchor of Hope Church and she loved cooking for others, fishing, and spending time with family and grandchildren. Her favorite past time was sitting on her porch, drinking her coffee, and tending to her flowers.

