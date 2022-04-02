GRAND RIVERS — Nellie Walker, 89, of Grand Rivers, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence.
Born Thursday, June 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Jake Dukes and the late Ella (Brinkley) Dukes.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Sue Barrett of Grand Rivers, Deborah Kay Walker of Grand Rivers; grandchildren, David Walker wife Katie, Tina Bowens husband Brian, Crystal Barrett, Brittany Fox; and great grandchildren, Chelsee Barrett, Madalyn Walker, Caleb Walker, Jacob Walker and Alyssa Strong.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kelly B. “Terry” Walker; son, Rickey Wayne Walker; grandson, Justin Walker; son in law, Larry Barrett; brothers, Frank Dukes, Orval Dukes; sisters, Laney Denson, Pauline Head, Katie Doolittle, Jeanetta Council and Mary Drusela.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, with Michael Wimberly officiating.
Interment will follow in Dixon Cemetery, Grand Rivers.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
