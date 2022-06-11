Nellie Sullivan, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Todd County, on Jan. 18, 1931, to the late Dabney and Carrie Mason. She was retired from a 33-year career with BellSouth Telephone. Nellie was an active member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and participated in various church ministries such as Hearts For Babes, Senior Choir, Quilting class, and was a ready volunteer for various other ministries. She loved traveling with her church, gardening, sewing, and quilting. She will be remembered as a God-loving Christian woman who was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Nellie is survived by two sons, Terry Sullivan (Rose) of Paducah and Dean Sullivan (Angela) of Paducah; four grandchildren, Donovan Sullivan, Terry Sullivan, Jr. (Amy), Nikki Smith (Jimmy), and Lee Sullivan (Erica); and eight great-grandchildren, McKinley Sullivan, Cohen Sullivan, Noah Sullivan, Ben Hopper, Ashley Sullivan, Abby Sullivan, Parker Smith, and Leah Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, John Sullivan, her parents, three sisters and a great-grandson, Jonah Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. service time on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023; Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
You may share a Hug From Home, leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.