Nellie Sue Clayton Walden, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health Lourdes.
She was born on November 14, 1941, in Murray, Kentucky to the late Rev. G.E. Clayton and Mildred Allcock Clayton. Nellie Sue was a 1959 graduate of Lone Oak High School, received her bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee, and her master’s degree in 1977 from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was a high school English and creative writing teacher. Nellie Sue served as chairman of the Department of English for Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, Mississippi. She taught at Reidland High School and at Mid-Continent College. Nellie Sue was a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lone Oak and was co-owner of Clayton-Walden Apartments.
Nellie Sue loved her family and friends. She was always a great encourager and genuinely interested in sharing God’s love with those around her. Throughout her life she served the church in numerous ways teaching Sunday school, leading grandparenting workshops, and serving as the church treasurer. She wrote two books chronicling the history of her family. In addition, she had a passion for teaching
and writing poetry. Under her direction,
her high school students in Mississippi published an award-
winning magazine.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Thomas “Tom” Walden; two sons, Clay Walden, and wife, Marsha, of Starkville, Mississippi, and Alan Walden and wife, Eve, of Sanford, Florida; five grandchildren, Susannah Walden Hertenstein and husband, Mark, Sarah Walden Keylich and husband, Chris, Kendall Walden, Anna Kate Walden, and Trent Walden.
Nellie Sue was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Albert Clayton; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jason Browning officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friendship Baptist Church, 146 South Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
