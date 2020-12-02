“Miss” Nellie Brown, 101, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Southgate Nursing & Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois. “Miss” Nellie was a member of Hardmoney Baptist Church. “Miss” Nellie was a talented artist, having worked with Clyde Lawter and also taught some art classes at Paducah Junior College. She was a former member of the “Reidland 5” artist group.
Survivors include like a daughter and son, Paul & Molly Doublin and their daughter and husband, Yvonne Robinson & Kelly, all of Paducah; one grandson, Todd Kaneta, Paducah; daughter-in-law, Becky Kaneta, Paducah; loving niece, Sally Crass of Ocala, Florida and Murray; two great-grandchildren, Jay Kaneta and William Kaneta; step-granddaughter, Rachael Adkison; two step-great grandchildren, Kyle McDaniel and Sophia Adkison.
Preceding in death were first husband, Frank Kaneta; second husband, Charles E. Brown; one son, Jay Kaneta; parents, Clifford Beasley and Mary Pearl Craig Beasley; two step-daughters, Rena “Mickie” Brown Adams and Melinda Brown Roedemeier; three sisters, Elva Ruth Beasley; Ollie Bea Hoffman, Thelma Jones Schwarm and three brothers, Hubert Clifford Beasley, Ira Eathell Beasley and Buford Beasley.
Private graveside services will be held at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Farris Sahawneh officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
