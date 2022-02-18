LEITCHFIELD — Funeral services for Nellie Almeta Birdsong, 78, of Leitchfield, formerly of Cadiz and Paducah, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Neel officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Friday at King’s Funeral Home in Cadiz.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Ray Lyons (Denise) of Cadiz, John Anthony Lyons of Clarkson; four grandchildren, Phillip Lyons, Courtney Lyons, Sydney Lyons and Timothy Lyons; four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Gester Birdsong, Frances Clark, Everett Birdsong and Ronnie Birdsong.
Nellie Almeta Birdsong was born in Cadiz on April 28, 1943, to Corbet Daniel Birdsong and Ruth Dew Birdsong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight half brothers and sisters. Also preceded by two sisters, Dorothy May Birdsong and Helen Elder, and one brother, Arvel Birdsong.
She passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Spring View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Nellie worked and Retired from the Boys Scouts of America after more than 30 years of service. She enjoyed camping and hiking and working with the scouts locally and national. As a strong independent mother she always worked hard to set a good example and to be kind to people. She loved the communities she lived in and the friends and neighbors she made all over.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.