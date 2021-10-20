CALVERT CITY — Nell J. Wilson, 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City. She was born Sunday, Oct. 31, 1926, in Calloway County.
Nell was the oldest member of Dexter Hardin United Methodist Church where she served in several offices and was a member of United Methodist Women. Singing in the church quartet was among her greatest joys. Nell served as postmaster of Dexter Post Office. She enjoyed traveling and family gatherings.
Surviving are one daughter, Myra Woodall Cleaver; two sons, Robert Dale Woodall-wife Patsy and Edward Max Gore-wife Becky; one stepdaughter, June Gore Williams; and two stepsons, Ralph Wilson-wife Nora and Russell Wilson-wife Cindy; grandchildren, Terry Cleaver-wife Kelly, Tracy Cleaver-wife Tammy, Beth Morehead-husband Matt, Mechelle Morgan-husband Mitchell, Samantha Wisehart-husband Wesley, Shawn Gore-wife Teresa, John Gore-wife Susan; step-grandchildren, Roy Williams-wife Teresa, Jana Amalfitano-husband Rob, Shea Allen-husband Cody, and Tasha Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and 10 step-great-great-grandchildren.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, John Clinton and Nellie Mae Jones Ramsey; three husbands, Robert L. Woodall, Edward A. Gore, and Joe H. Wilson, one son, John Richard Woodall, brothers, Ewin Ramsey, Charles Ramsey, Mark Ramsey, Rex Ramsey, John Clinton Ramsey, sisters, Mary Jo Mitchell, Donna Fay Downing, Julia Harrell, and two step-grandchildren, Mark Williams and Ashley Wilson.
A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Rev. Richard Burkeen officiating.
Interment will follow in the Brooks Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Brooks Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
